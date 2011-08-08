Sneijder: I'm for sale at Inter

Wesley Sneijder has alerted Manchester United and Manchester City by claiming that Internazionale have made him available for transfer this summer.

The Netherlands international has been strongly linked with both Manchester clubs, although Roberto Mancini denied a report in Gazzetta dello Sport that City have all but signed the playmaker.Though Sneijder says he has spoken to neither club about a move, he believes that Inter will let him leave if a suitable offer arrives.“I only know Inter need money and I could leave if the right offer comes in,” he told Voetbal International.“I have a five-day holiday after Wednesday’s friendly against England and I hope the issues regarding my future can be clarified during that time off.“I am proud to hear both United and City are interested in me, but so far I have not had contact with either club.“When it comes to my future, that is all I can say.”Inter coach Gian Piero Gasperini said on Sunday that Sneijder's future will be addressed this week. (Source: Eurosport)