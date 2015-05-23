Iranian receiters win top prizes at Intl. Quran Competition

TEHRAN – Two Iranian reciters have won the top prizes at the 32nd International Quran Competition in Tehran.

Hassan Danesh won the first prize in the recitation section and Mehdi Rajabi received the first prize in the memorization section during the closing ceremony of the competition, which was held at the Summit Conference Hall on Friday.In the recitation section, Mahmoud Abdul Basit from Egypt was named the runner-up, and the third, fourth and fifth prizes went to Ibrahim Muhammad from Pakistan, Jafar Hasibuan from Indonesia and Ahmed Abbas Faraj from Iraq respectively.In the memorization section Abdullah Al Rifai from Libya received the second prize. Mamud Hassan Asaka Madumu from Niger, Abubakr Musa from Uganda and Hussein Adam Hassan came third to fifth, respectively.A jury panel including 10 international and 12 Iranian members judged about 120 competitors from 50 countries, including Iran, Egypt, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Thailand.The event is organized every year by Iran’s State Endowment and Charity Affairs Organization.Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a number of Quran memorizers and reciters participating in the competitions on Saturday.Photo: A reciter shakes hands with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani after receiving a prize from him during the closing ceremony of the 32nd International Quran Competition at Tehran’s Summit Conference Hall on May 22, 2015. (IRNA/Akbar Tavakkoli)MA/YAWEND