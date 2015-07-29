Iran’s Hamed Haddadi joins Chinese basketball club Sichuan: report

Former Iranian NBA Memphis Grizzlies center Hamed Haddadi joined Chinese basketball team Sichuan Blue Whales, Iran’s Basketball Federation website reported.

The 7-foot-2 center, who is in Suzhou, China with Iran for the 2015 International Basketball Challenge, has reached an agreement with the Chinese club.The former Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns center was also a member of Sichuan in the 2013-14 season.Haddadi was named the most valuable player in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship held in the Philippines in August.Haddadi joined Chinese club Qingdao DoubleStar Eagles last season and finished in third place with the team.The Iranian Big Man averaged 20.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.