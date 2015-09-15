‘IRGC Air Force capable of setting fire to all enemies' interests’

TEHRAN - Lieutenant Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Brigadier General Hossein Salami has said the IRGC Air Force can annihilate all enemies’ interests in case they make the slightest aggression against Iran.

""We have reached a powerful defensive and deterrent power in a way that today the IRGC Air Force will set heavy fire to any point that it wants and the Navy also enjoys the capability to destroy the enemy,"" Salami said, addressing a gathering of the IRGC commanders and officials in Tehran on Tuesday, Fars reported.Salami underlined that Iran has also been able to defuse enemies' plots and policies in the region and stop their activities in distant regions by creating new fields.