Iran’s “Stripy” qualified to apply to Academy Awards

TEHRAN – “Stripy”, an Iranian animation co-directed by brothers Babak and Behnud Nekuii, has obtained the qualification to register in the animated short film category at the 88th Academy Awards.

Based on the Academy Awards regulations, a picture must have been publicly exhibited for paid admission in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County for a run of at least three consecutive days with at least two screenings a day.“The animation ‘Stripy’ was screened at the 17th Annual Animation Show of Shows in the ArcLight Hollywood for seven days,” Babak Nekui told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday.The screening sessions were confirmed by the Archlight, a 14-screen multiplex, in an email submitted to the organizers of the Academy Awards, Nekui said.“We have already filled out the registration form and now have permission to submit the animation to this year’s Academy,” he added.Nekuii hoped that “Stripy” would find its way to the 2016 Oscar race.“Stripy” is about a factory worker who has tolerated boring daily routines for a long time but suddenly decides to make a change.The animation won the award for best feature animation at the 17th Iran Cinema Celebration early September and has been screened at several international festivals including Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June.Photo: A scene from “Stripy”RM/YAWEND