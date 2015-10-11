Persian fallow deer on the path to survive extinction

TEHRAN — The birth rate of Persian fallow deer has increased by 20 percent, the director of Fars Province’s Department of Environment has said, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The Persian fallow deer (gavazn-i zard in Persian) is a rare ruminant mammal which lives in Iran and is listed as endangered species, Hamzeh Valvy said.Altering the ecological conditions, providing the deer with proper nourishment and protecting them in wildlife refuge are some of the measures taken to safeguard the deer against any further threats, he said.“Despite consistent droughts and bad weather we have provided the deer with effective protection which lead to a growth in their birth rate,” the local official added.Fallow deer is smaller than red deer and bigger than western roe deer. The male deer can grow to 80 to 120 kilograms and 80 to 100 centimeters. The female deer is smaller than the male one in size and doesn’t have any antlers.Fallow deer is reddish-brown in color and is covered with white spots. Its color varies from season to season and in summer it becomes yellowish-brown with white spots.The deer’s life span is 14 to 16 years old.MQ/PA