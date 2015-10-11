Regional music icon Mohammadreza Darvishi honored at Musicema Awards

TEHRAN -- Mohammadreza Darvishi, a top expert and composer of regional Iranian music, received a lifetime achievement award at the 3rd annual Musicema Awards, which is organized by Musiqi-e Ma, an Iranian website for music news, to honor Iran’s best music productions of the year.

The award was presented by musicians Nader Golchin, Fereidun Shahbazian and Mohammad Sarir during a ceremony at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Saturday evening.“The research field is a path along which many of those who wish to travel become lost in its dust, but Darvishi has traversed this road and is currently a major expert on regional music,” Sarir said in a short speech.During his acceptance speech, Darvishi said that modern music and traditional music have their own supporters in every country and pointed to the diverse varieties of regional music that are gradually being forgotten in the country.He said that these types of music need to be supported.Afterwards, winners in various categories were presented with awards.The award for best traditional album went to Shams Ensemble’s “Raindrops”. Shams leader Keikhosro Purnazeri, composer Tahmures Purnazeri and vocalist Alireza Qorbani received their awards from Hamidreza Nurbakhsh, Hengameh Akhavan and Nader Mashayekhi.Hamid Derkhshani received the award for best composer of a traditional album for “Whispers”.“Love Means” by singer Fereidun Aserai won the award for best pop album while the award for best composer of a pop album went to Alireza Afkari for “Autumn, Loneliness” with songs by Ehsan Khajehamiri.“Epics in Iranian Folk Music” by Mohammadreza Darvishi won the award for best regional music album.“Esharat-e Nazar” won the award for best fusion album and Milad Derakhshani received the award for best composer for this collection.The award for best pop-rock album was presented to “Slipped Away” by Comment band.Composer and tar virtuoso Hushang Zarif was also honored with a lifetime achievement award.Photo: Mohammadreza Darvishi (L) acknowledges the audience before receiving the lifetime achievement award at the 3rd annual Musicema Awards at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on October 10, 2015. Right to left, vocalist Nader Golchin, composer Fereidun Shahbazian and tar virtuoso Mohammad Sarir are also on the stage to present the award to the prominent expert on regional Iranian music. (Mehr/Majid Haqdust)MMS/YAWEND