Iran, Russia Deepen Strategic Coordination 

TEHRAN- Iran and Russia are moving to further strengthen their strategic coordination as Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin prepare are set to meet in Turkmenistan, with Moscow expressing readiness to contribute to diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions and emphasizing the continuity of bilateral cooperation under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.

Pezeshkian and Putin held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, during which the Iranian president highlighted the positive and expanding trajectory of Tehran-Moscow relations and stressed the importance of maintaining and strengthening cooperation across various fields.

Putin, for his part, underscored the importance of continued close coordination between the two countries, saying cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty remains in place despite developments and tensions in the region.

The conversation comes ahead of a planned meeting between the two presidents on the sidelines of a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Turkmenistan. Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, said Putin would meet Pezeshkian during the gathering, which is scheduled for October 8-9.

The Turkmenistan meeting will provide the two leaders with another opportunity to discuss bilateral relations as well as broader regional and international developments at a time when both Tehran and Moscow are seeking to expand cooperation in an increasingly multipolar international environment.

Diplomatic coordination on regional tensions

During the phone call, Putin said Russia welcomes diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing regional tensions and assured Iran that Moscow is prepared to contribute to such efforts and provide assistance.

Putin also praised the Iranian people s resilience in the face of attacks, saying their resistance had attracted attention and admiration in many parts of the world.

Pezeshkian, meanwhile, emphasized the common interests underlying continued Iranian-Russian cooperation, signaling Tehran s intention to preserve the momentum of ties despite the difficult regional environment.

The two presidents latest exchange also reflects the increasingly frequent high-level contacts between Tehran and Moscow, which have become an important component of both countries foreign policy engagement

Convergence through regional organizations

The growing Iranian-Russian partnership extends beyond bilateral relations and is increasingly reinforced by their shared participation in major regional and international organizations.

Both countries are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), providing a platform for coordination on security, counterterrorism, transport, energy, and regional economic cooperation. Iran also became a full member of the SCO in 2023, further strengthening its institutional links with Russia and other major Asian powers.

Tehran and Moscow are also members of BRICS, where they cooperate with other emerging economies on issues ranging from economic coordination and trade to financial mechanisms and the reform of international institutions.

Their participation in these organizations gives the two countries overlapping diplomatic and economic platforms through which they can pursue common interests and deepen coordination on international issues.

Iran and Russia are also connected through other regional mechanisms and projects, including efforts to develop transport corridors linking Iran, Russia and other Eurasian economies. The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) remains a major area of strategic cooperation, offering an alternative trade route connecting the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean with Russia and northern Europe.

Shared experience of US sanctions

Another factor contributing to Tehran-Moscow convergence is their shared experience of extensive US sanctions.

Both Iran and Russia have been subjected to broad and sustained US sanctions targeting major sectors of their economies, financial transactions, energy industries and international trade. The pressure has encouraged both countries to seek alternative mechanisms for trade, investment, banking and transportation and to expand economic ties with partners outside Western financial and commercial systems.

Against this backdrop, cooperation between Tehran and Moscow has increasingly acquired an economic as well as strategic dimension. The two countries have worked to facilitate bilateral trade, strengthen transportation links, expand the use of national currencies and develop mechanisms that can reduce their exposure to restrictions imposed through Western financial channels.

Bilateral trade has also expanded across a range of sectors, including agricultural and food products, energy, industrial goods, machinery and transportation. The development of the INSTC and closer cooperation within the SCO and BRICS are expected to provide additional opportunities for expanding trade and investment between the two economies.

For Tehran and Moscow, such cooperation is not limited to overcoming sanctions-related obstacles. It is also part of a broader effort to strengthen regional connectivity and build more diversified economic partnerships in Eurasia.

Strategic partnership continues

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty provides a broader framework for the expanding relationship. Putin s reference to the continuation of cooperation under the treaty during his conversation with Pezeshkian underscores Moscow s view that bilateral ties should continue to develop despite regional crises and geopolitical pressures.

The relationship has gradually expanded from traditional political and security cooperation into energy, transportation, trade, investment, technology and regional connectivity. Both sides have repeatedly stressed the importance of long-term projects that can create stronger economic interdependence.

The upcoming meeting in Turkmenistan is therefore significant beyond the immediate issue of regional tensions. It comes as Tehran and Moscow are consolidating cooperation through multiple overlapping frameworks, including the SCO, BRICS, the CIS-related regional environment and the INSTC.

For Iran, closer relations with Russia form part of a broader foreign-policy approach centered on strengthening ties with neighboring states, Asian powers and emerging economic centers. For Russia, Iran represents a strategically important partner linking Eurasian markets with the Persian Gulf and the wider Indian Ocean region.

The Pezeshkian-Putin meeting is expected to provide an opportunity to review this expanding agenda, including bilateral economic cooperation, regional security, diplomatic initiatives and the development of transportation and trade corridors.

As both countries navigate sustained pressure from the United States and a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, their expanding cooperation reflects a shared interest in strengthening strategic autonomy, diversifying economic partnerships, and enhancing the role of Eurasian regional institutions in shaping the future regional order.

Western analysts assess the significance of Iran-Russia cooperation

Western analysts and former officials have offered assessments of the deepening Iran-Russia relationship, focusing on its military-technical dimensions and its implications for the broader geopolitical balance.

Matthew Tavares, a former Pentagon analyst, argues that the relationship has evolved beyond the strategic level to include operational and tactical cooperation. He notes that information shared between Moscow and Tehran is now being employed in ways that affect US partners and forces in the region, describing this as a departure from earlier patterns of engagement. Tavares also highlights the emergence of shared defense production, observing that Iranian and Russian drone systems contain components and designs that suggest a two-way supply chain relationship, making it difficult for Western intelligence to determine the direction of technology flows. He cautions that the proliferation of low-cost precision-strike capabilities resulting from this cooperation could undermine traditional Western military advantages over the coming years.

