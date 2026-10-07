Senior IRGC official: Iran achieved strategic victory in war with US

TEHRAN- A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says the Iranian nation has achieved a “strategic victory” in the war with the United States, arguing that the conflict failed to achieve the objectives pursued by Washington and its allies.

Addressing a gathering in Bandar Abbas late Tuesday, IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said the adversary had entered the conflict believing that a rapid, high-intensity military campaign could undermine the Islamic Republic’s political, defense and security structures and fragment Iran.

He said those calculations proved wrong, stressing that the Iranian nation emerged from the conflict stronger than before.

“The enemy launched the war with the aim of weakening and collapsing the Islamic Republic; but today, by the admission and assessment of many around the world, Islamic Iran is stronger than it was before the war,” Javani said, referring to developments following the Ramadan War.

Javani said the opposing side had initially sought to achieve its objectives through a swift military offensive and intense warfare but failed to accomplish its intended goals.

Referring to the Iranian people’s longstanding slogan of “Allahu Akbar” (God is the Greatest), the IRGC commander said a nation that places its trust in God does not regard defeat as an inevitable outcome. He also cited the late Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who maintained that the United States could not prevail over Iran through pressure and threats.

Javani further said the failure to achieve military objectives had prompted a shift in the adversary’s approach toward “hybrid warfare.”

According to the IRGC official, this approach now includes economic pressure, maritime and aerial restrictions, and efforts to undermine public resilience.

He said the United States had repeatedly employed such forms of pressure against Iran over the past four decades but added that the Iranian people had consistently demonstrated their ability to withstand and overcome such challenges.

Javani emphasized that the outcome of the recent conflict should be assessed not only in military terms but also in light of Iran’s ability to preserve its political independence, national cohesion, and defense capabilities in the face of sustained pressure.

