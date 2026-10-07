Security cooperation main goal of SCO anti-terror drill: IRGC General

TEHRAN- Special units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force have joined an international anti-terrorism exercise in Belarus, with a senior IRGC commander saying that strengthening security cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members is Iran’s main objective.

The Iranian forces are taking part in the “Eurasia-Anti-Terror 2026” exercise in Minsk, which is aimed at enhancing coordination and cooperation among SCO member states in confronting violent extremist groups and emerging regional security threats.

Brigadier General Vali Madani, deputy commander for operations of the IRGC Ground Force, said the three-day exercise brings together representatives of 14 SCO member states and affiliated committees, along with more than 100 senior military and security officials.

He said Iran attaches particular importance to expanding security and counterterrorism cooperation, as well as exchanging operational experience among participating countries to improve their ability to address common security challenges.

General Madani said the exercise provides an opportunity to strengthen coordination among SCO members and develop joint approaches to countering extremist activities and containing violent groups that pose a threat to regional stability.

The IRGC Ground Force hosted the SCO anti-terrorism exercise last year in the northwestern Iranian city of Shabestar, making Iran the fourth country to host the drill.

