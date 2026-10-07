Iranian horror film “The Devil's Mirror” to compete in 20th Fright Night Film Fest

TEHRAN – The Iranian feature film “The Devil's Mirror” directed by Farid Valizadeh will compete in the 20th Fright Night Film Fest, which will be held in Kentucky, the US, on December 5 and 6.

Made in the psychological horror genre, the movie tells the story of demonic temptations in a luxurious villa around Tehran, Honaronline reported.

Produced by Fozhan Film, the horror-drama movie is the second full-length feature film by Valizadeh after the experimental film “Count to 10” (2023).

The cast of the 87-minute movie includes Sahar Vaseghi, Morteza Zarabi, Ghazaleh Nazar, Mohsen Sadeghinasab, Zahra Sadat Razavi, Alireza Shakiba, Golnaz Abbasi, Ali Yaghoubi, Behnaz Hosseini, Arash Yazdan, Payam Eskandari, Omid Mohammadi, Saeed Nazari, Elham Bateni, Sajedeh Alimoradpour and Farid Valizadeh.

Farid Valizadeh, 46, is an Iranian film actor and director. He has been working with many famous Iranian directors such as Rakhshan Banietemad and Bahman Farmanara.

For more than 20 years, Fright Night Film Fest has been dedicated to one mission: putting independent filmmakers and their films in front of the fans who love them.

From the beginning, the festival has remained committed to showcasing the best, boldest, and most original voices in independent cinema—giving filmmakers an opportunity to have their work seen, celebrated, and discovered.

Its selections span the entire spectrum of genre filmmaking—from slashers, thrillers, and supernatural horror to sci-fi, cult cinema, dark comedy, and the wonderfully unexpected. Every year, it searches for films that entertain, challenge, surprise, and leave audiences wanting more.

Fright Night Film Fest is more than a film festival. It is a celebration of the filmmakers, actors, writers, artists, and fans who keep independent genre cinema alive.

In 2026, it continues the tradition by bringing together incredible independent films, passionate filmmakers, and devoted genre fans for another unforgettable year.

SS/SAB