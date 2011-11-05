Iranian filmmaker explains reasons for collaboration with BBC Persian

TEHRAN -- Iranian documentary filmmaker Hushang Mirzaii explained his reasons why Iranian filmmakers choose to collaborate with the BBC Persian in a letter submitted to the Persian service of Fars News Agency on Saturday.





His letter entitled “Why I sold my film rights to the evil BBC Persian?” tries to give details why he sold some of his docs to BBC Persian some years ago, mentioning that financial needs, the unfair response of the cultural officials, and lack of job security were the major motives of the young filmmakers to have been attracted to foreign TV networks.





The ban on film sales to foreign TV networks came into the spotlight on September 17 after a number of Iranian media outlets announced the arrest of six documentary filmmakers who were accused of “collaboration with BBC Persian” in Iran.





The letter begins, “No doubt the evil channel of BBC Persian is making the best use of this shortcoming in our cultural management and tries to attract young talents through purchasing the rights to their film screenings.





“When a young filmmaker spends many years waiting to receive a trivial budget to make a film, it is natural that he goes after the foreign networks.”





The letter continues, “Before I decided to sell some of my films to BBC Persian, I had negotiated with several centers like Iran’s Experimental and Documentary Film Center (EDFC), the Iranian Young Cinema Society (IYCS) and several Iranian TV channels but my proposals were rejected after several months of suspense.





“When I sold the films to BBC Persian, no statement or announcement had been issued to say it is illegal to sell a documentary to BBC Persian and even Sadeq Saba, BBC’s Iranian affairs analyst, had produced a series of documentaries with the help of Iranian documentarians for BBC Persian.





“The broadcast of this program from BBC Persian made me and my other colleagues feel that our activities are legal and airing non-political films would not create problems,” the letter adds.





Moreover, the letter continues, “When I was informed two years ago that the Intelligence Ministry had banned any collaboration with BBC Persian, I undertook not to collaborate with the channel but still faced many obstacles in the course of my film productions.





“Is it fair to ignore a person who has produced over 2,000 minutes of programs on Iranian mosques and several issues related to the Iran-Iraq war, and not to forgive him for the unintentional mistake he had committed,” concludes the letter.





“Ronak”, “Something Similar to My Eyes” and “The Hands Which See” are among Mirzaii’s noteworthy credits.





RM/YAW

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