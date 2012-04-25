Iranian FM sees progress in 5+1 talks in Baghdad

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday that he is optimistic that the next round of talks between Iran and world powers would make progress toward resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program. – Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday that he is optimistic that the next round of talks between Iran and world powers would make progress toward resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran and the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany) held a new round of talks in Istanbul on April 14, breaking a 15-month hiatus in talks, and agreed to meet again in Baghdad on May 23.

“I see that we are at the beginning of the end of what I call the manufactured Iran file,” Salehi told reporters in Tunis, according to Reuters.

“At the Baghdad meeting, I see more progress and more steps will be taken towards resolving this manufactured file,” he added, speaking in Arabic.

“We are optimistic. The last meeting in Istanbul came up with results that satisfied both sides,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.