IRIB programs nominated for ABU awards

TEHRAN – Nine Iranian radio and TV programs have been nominated for awards in various sections of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) awards, the organizers have announced.

Radio programs “Vibration”, “Valmer” and “Iranian Online” are among the nominees.

“Revival through Donation” and “Book Reading Campaign” are also among the radio finalists.

TV programs “Kimia” and “My Decision” have been nominated both in the drama section and the children’s section.

“Alarm” and “Bridge” also received nominations in the ABU perspective award section.

Winners will be announced during a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but no exact date has yet been set for the event.



ABU/YAW