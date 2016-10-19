Saudis refusing to admit regional realities: ambassador

TEHRAN - Hamid Baeedinejad, Iran’s ambassador to the UK, has said Saudi Arabia is refusing to admit the realities of the Middle East geopolitics and Iran’s historic regional role.

In his telegram channel, he criticized Saudis’ action in making its allies to either select Tehran or Riyadh for cooperation.

“If Saudis admit the current reality and Iran’s regional role, the tension between the two countries will be eased and both countries’ political capacities for cooperation can help boost regional peace and security,” Baeedinejad noted.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran as Riyadh’s diplomatic posts in Tehran and Mashhad were attacked in public mobs, following the Saudi execution of Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr in January.

In the current year Iran also did not send pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to attend the Hajj pilgrimage because of inconsistency at decision-making level by Saudis after several rounds of negotiations between Iranian and Saudis officials to hash out discrepancies over the hajj issue.

In the stampede in Mina on September 24, 2015, 464 Iranian pilgrims lost their lives. The incident happened as families were preparing to receive their dear ones after a month.

NA/PA

