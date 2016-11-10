China demanding too much for IR-40 redesign: Iran 

TEHRAN – The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has said that China has demanded too much money if it is to redesign the Arak heavy water reactor (IR-40), Mehr reported on Wednesday.

However Behrooz Kamalvandi said drafting a contract for the redesign project between Iran and China is at the final stages.

Talks with China over the redesign have been going well, but the only problem is the price, which Tehran is going to resolve through more talks, he said.

SP/PA

