Commander: IRGC expanding airborne units

TEHRAN – The newly-founded IRGC Airborne Force is setting up new bases in different parts of the country, the commander of the IRGC Ground Force announced on Wednesday.

Stressing that helicopters and drones are very important in contemporary wars, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour told FNA that the IRGC Ground Force has prioritized advancement in these two fields.

“We have made good progress in helicopter and drone manufacturing in the IRGC Ground Force,” Pakpour underlined.

SP/PA

