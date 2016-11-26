Rezaee: JCPOA proved U.S. is untrustworthy
November 26, 2016 - 10:4
TEHRAN – The secretary of the Expediency Council said on Friday that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a good test to show how untrustworthy the United States is.
“We should make a return to ourselves,” Mohsen Rezaei said on Friday.
“One cannot handle the country with hopes and fears. Waiting for America so that we may import technology in order to [make and] export our products is mere dream,” he said.
“America would not allow domestic capabilities to be used,” Rezaee stressed.
SP/PA
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