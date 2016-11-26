Rezaee: JCPOA proved U.S. is untrustworthy

TEHRAN – The secretary of the Expediency Council said on Friday that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a good test to show how untrustworthy the United States is.

“We should make a return to ourselves,” Mohsen Rezaei said on Friday.

“One cannot handle the country with hopes and fears. Waiting for America so that we may import technology in order to [make and] export our products is mere dream,” he said.

“America would not allow domestic capabilities to be used,” Rezaee stressed.

SP/PA