Actor Homayun Ershadi to conduct charity auction in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Actor Homayun Ershadi, famous for his role in Abbas Kiarostami’s “Taste of Cherry” (1997), has been appointed to conduct “Goharan”, an auction of paintings to raise funds for children with immunodeficiency diseases.

Iranian art collector Saeideh Abshenasan has organized the event to auction 100 paintings of her collection for children suffering the immunodeficiency disorders, which prevent the body from fighting infections and diseases.

“I was an architect before I accidentally chose to be an actor. I was in close contact with the visual arts years ago, but after years of hiatus I resumed going to galleries and the walls in my house have no empty spaces to hang new artworks,” Ershadi said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The auction will take place at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Historical Palace on Friday December 16.

“I have had the experience of conducting an auction once and I hope I can cover this one well,” he remarked.

Saeideh Abshenasan, who was also attending the conference, said that she has organized the auction to encourage private collectors to be more active and it is better if the works go on sale for charity reasons.

“I have over 3000 works in my collection, a selection of 100 would go under the hammer at the auction,” she said.

“The money raised at the auction will go for the construction of a hospital for the children. A location has been spotted in Tehran’s district 22 and will be purchased after the required money is raised,” she stated.

“I am also eager to hang a collection of works on a wall in this hospital, since I believe it is the artists who have helped in the construction of the hospital,” she added.

She also noted that a number of ambassadors and foreign diplomats are expected to attend the event.

Works by veterans including Hossein Zendehrudi, Ebrahim Haqiqi, Sadeq Tabrizi, Farideh Lashai, Behzad Shishegaran and Reza Bangiz are seen in the collection.

Photo: Actor Homayun Ershadi attends Goharan charity auction’s press conference as an auctioneer on December 13, 2016.

RM/YAW