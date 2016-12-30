What’s in Tehran art galleries 

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Hadi Taqinasab is currently underway at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibition will run until January 9 at the gallery located at 27 North Allameh Blvd., in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Farnaz Shoar is on display at Sayeh Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Cold May” runs until January 4 at the gallery located at 3 Aqakhani Alley, Omidvar St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* Paintings by Narenj Kazemi are on display in an exhibition at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Deep Oath” will be running until January 13 at the gallery, which can be found at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.



Woodturning

* Mess-Negar Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of woodturning works by Davud Molai.

The exhibition will run until January 2 at the gallery located at No. 5 in the Park Prince Building on Molla Sadra Highway.

Illustration

* A collection of illustrations by Mostafa Akbari is on show in an exhibition at Mehrva Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “From Eyes’ Secret” runs until January 9 at the gallery that can be found at 38 South Aban St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Mah Gallery is showcasing paintings and sculptures by Reza-Amir Yarahmadi.

The exhibition entitled “Trees and Crows” runs until January 14 at the gallery located at 26 Golestan Blvd., off Africa Ave.

ABU/YAW