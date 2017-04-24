Presidential debates to be aired live, first on Friday

TEHRAN – Presidential debates will be aired live following a decision adopted by the campaign committee of the Interior Ministry late on Saturday.

Accordingly, the first of the debates will be aired on Friday. The debate will last three hours, according to Ehsan Qazizadeh Hashemi, head of election committee, Mehr reported.

All six candidates will attend the program which will be cast on Channel 1, IRINN, and satellite.

SP/PA

