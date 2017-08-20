Zanjan sees its first-ever woman mayor

TEHRAN – The first-ever woman mayor has been appointed in the mid-west Iranian city of Zanjan.

Samaneh Shaddel was appointed as mayor of District 2 of Zanjan, according to the public relations director of Zanjan Municipality, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Mohammad Moradi said that Shaddel had previously served as deputy mayor of Zanjan for transportation and traffic affairs.

According to the 2016 census, Zanjan has a population of about 430 thousands.

SP/PA