Meymand, Hassanabad nationally registered for traditional glassmaking, carpet weaving

TEHRAN - A public celebration is set to be held in Fars province, southern Iran, to mark the recent designation of Meymand as the National City of Traditional Glassmaking and Hassanabad as the National City of Carpet.

The event will take place soon, coinciding with Handicrafts Week, Mohsen Ziaei, the provincial tourism chief, said on Monday.

The event will take place with the presence of nationwide and provincial officials, as well as tourists and art lovers in Meymand and Hassanabad, the official added.

Saying that Meymand has been known as one of the civilizational hubs and rosewater production centers from the distant past, he mentioned that Meymand boasts appropriate climatic conditions and is considered one of the main centers for growing rose and producing rosewater across the country. Due to this feature, the related handicrafts including traditional glassmaking have become popular there, he added.

Ziaei continued that presence of outstanding masters and its long history of activity in traditional glassmaking art have made Meymand worthy of the title of National City of Traditional Glassmaking. Traditional glassmaking craft is considered ancient and practical handicrafts in Meymand, he added.

Pointing to registration of Hassanabad in Eqlid as National City of Carpet, he said this national registration is an important step in line of preserving and promoting carpet weaving art, generating jobs, branding, and further introduction of this original art to tourists and future generations.

On plans for holding celebration of national registration of these two cities, he said the ceremony will be held with support of provincial representatives in Majlis, governors, and related administrative bodies and national registration plate will be delivered to the secretariats of two national cities of traditional glassmaking and carpet.

Ziaei emphasized that these events are an opportunity for reviving the handicrafts which are exposed to oblivion and an effective measure for boosting tourism in the abovementioned regions.

KD

