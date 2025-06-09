Life comes back to Bakhtegan wetland

On Sunday, June 8, water was released from Dorudzan dam into Bakhtegan wetland in southern Fars province to help revive the drying valuable reservoir.

Bakhtegan is a Salt Lake with a surface area of 3,500 square kilometers, once Iran's second-largest lake. Several dams on the river had significantly reduced water flow into the lake, increasing its salinity and endangering the lake's populations of flamingos and other migratory birds.

Photo: ISNA / Tahereh Rokhbakhsh