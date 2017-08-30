Iran strongly rejects U.S. demands for access to military sites

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials have strongly rejected recent demands by U.S. officials for inspection of Iran’s military sites, saying Iran’s military sites are no-go areas for foreigners.

Government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on Tuesday that Iran’s military sites are secret sites and not everyone can have access to them. He added the U.S. government is just expressing its dreams.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior foreign policy adviser to the Leader, also shrugged off U.S. demands, saying the Americans’ dream will never come true.

MH/PA