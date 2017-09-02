London festival picks movies from Iran 

TEHRAN – Four Iranian films will go on screen at the 61st BFI London Film Festival, which will be held from October 4 to 15.

“Israfil” by Ida Panahandeh has been selected for the Love Section while Abbas Kiarostami’s “24 Frames” will go on screen in the Create Section.

“Israfil” tells the story of Behruz, who has returned to Iran after 20 years to sell his properties and meet his fiancée Sara for the first time.

But attending the funeral of his friend’s son, reminds him of his painful past and lost love.

“24 Frames” is Kiarostami’s last experimental movie, which was completed months before his death in July 2016.

The festival will also screen Iranian shorts “Retouch” by Kaveh Mazaheri and “Lunch Time” by Alireza Qasemi.

“Retouch” is about a young woman whose husband is trapped under a barbell during a workout, but she declines to save him and, consequently, he dies.

“Lunch Time” tells the story of a 16-year-old girl, who deals with the harsh bureaucracy to fulfill her responsibility of having to identify the body of her mother.

Over 240 movies from across the world will be screened at the 12-day festival.

Photo: Hoda Zeinalabedin acts in a scene from “Israfil”.

ABU/MMS/YAW