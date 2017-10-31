Iranian groups win awards at Asia Pacific Choir Games

TEHRAN – Four Iranian groups were honored in the various sections of the 4th Asia Pacific Choir Games, which were held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from October 21 to 28.

Tonal Choir conducted by Milad Omranlu won two gold medals in the Chamber Choirs/Vocal Ensembles sections and the Folklore a Cappella section.

Parse Choir conducted by Tayyeb Faqih received the silver medal in the Folklore with Accompaniment section.

Avaye Mahan Choir and Peace Choir also received silver diplomas at the contest.

Photo: Tonal Choir in an undated photo

ABU/MMS/YAW

