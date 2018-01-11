Iran likely to unblock Telegram by Thursday

TEHRAN – A member of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said that during a meeting of the committee it was decided that Telegram messaging app would probably be unblocked by Thursday.

Abolfazl Hassan Beigi said on Wednesday that Telegram team needs to prevent the app from becoming a platform for acts of terror and violence.

Iran blocked access to Telegram after protests across the country turned violent. Authorities say certain countries, including the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia, exploited the messaging app in order to encourage protesters to commit acts of violence.

MH/PA

