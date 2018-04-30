Iran to establish four stem cell research centers abroad

TEHRAN – In order to transfer technology, Iran is going to establish four stem cell research centers in Iraq, Oman, Azerbaijan, and Syria, the managing director of the Royan Institute announced on Sunday.

“The four centers will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2019),” Morteza Zarrabi told a press conference, IRNA reported.

The Royan Institute is a public non-profitable organization which is affiliated to the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research (ACECR) and was established in 1991 by the late Dr. Saeed Kazemi Ashtiani as a research institute for reproductive biomedicine and infertility treatments.

MH/PA

