Alireza Faghani on retirement after 2018 World Cup

TEHRAN - Alireza Faghani, Iranian international referee, has hinted that he may retire from officiating after the 2018 World Cup.

The 40-year-old referee, who will officiate the 2018 World Cup, is going to hang up his whistle after the prestigious event in Russia.

“As a referee, I need motivation to keep going. I will likely quit if I cannot stay motivated after the World Cup,” Faghani said.

FIFA has confirmed Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used at the World Cup finals in Russia and Faghani agrees with this technology.

“I respect those who believe VAR doesn’t work but I think it can avoid mistakes during a football match,” he added.