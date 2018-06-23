Mayor seeks govt., parliament’s financial support to manage Tehran

TEHRAN — Tehran Mayor Mohammad Ali Afshani has urged the Rouhani administration and Majlis (parliament) to mobilize more financial support for urban management in the capital, IRNA reported on Thursday.

“Urban management in the capital is very much expensive and the administration and legislative body should provide the municipality with financial support,” Afshani suggested.

The administration should pay some of the expenses for equipment and development of the Tehran subway, he said, adding that increasing the budget for the subway would help complete some of the projects.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Afshani highlighted that the municipality would keep on issuing construction permits in the city; however, he stated that the municipality disapproves construction of towering buildings in the capital.

MQ/PA