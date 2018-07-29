Iran, Syria to ink MOU on strategic economic co-op

TEHRAN – Tehran and Damascus are going to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for strategic economic cooperation in near future aiming at developing trade ties between the two sides, the portal of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the TCCIMA Chairman Massoud Khansari and Adnan Mahmoud, the Syrian ambassador to Tehran, on Saturday.

According to Mahmoud, the MOU will be signed during the Iranian first vice president’s next visit to Syria.

The Syrian envoy stressed the importance of cooperation with Iran’s private sector in reconstruction of his country’s infrastructure saying that the situation is getting better for development of economic cooperation between the two countries and Iranian private sector holds a great importance for the Syrian government in this regard.

Khansari for his part welcomed the cooperation between the two sides’ private sectors, emphasizing that the current situation in Syria requires the active participation of the two countries’ private sectors in order for the reconstruction and development of Syria's economic infrastructure.

EF/MA