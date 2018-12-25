University bus crash in Iran leaves 7 dead, 28 injured  

TEHRAN —In a bus rollover at the Islamic Azad University, northwestern Tehran, on Tuesday, seven students were killed and 28 were injured, Jalal Maleki, fire department spokesman said.

An air ambulance is dispatched to the area to transferor the injured to the healthcare centers in no time, public relation officer of Tehran emergency medical services announced, IRNA news agency reported.

Mohammad Karamabadi also explained that a bus ambulance, seven ambulances and two motorlances are with 20 doctors, paramedics, and nurses are at the scene.

