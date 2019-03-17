“Cold Sweat” to compete in Panama festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Soheil Beiraqi’s drama “Cold Sweat” will be competing in the International Film Festival of Panama, the organizers have announced.

The film will be competing in the International Portal section of the event, which will take place in the Central American country from April 4 to 10.

Movies from different countries, including Sudan, Lebanon, Hungary, Russia and America, will be screened in the category.

“Cold Sweat” tells the story of Iran’s national women’s futsal team that makes the Asian Games final in Malaysia. But at the airport on departure day, the team captain discovers that her husband hasn’t signed the document to permit her to exit from the country.

Photo: Baran Kowsari acts in a scene from “Cold Sweat” by Iranian director Soheil Beiraqi.

RM/MMS/YAW