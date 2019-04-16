37th Fajr Intl. Film Festival to open with 1990 war drama “The Scout”

TEHRAN – The 37th Fajr International Film Festival will open tonight at Tehran’s Felestin Cinema with Ebrahim Hatamikia’s 1990 war drama, “The Scout”.

The film tells the story of a scout who must go through a path in the warfront that is being fired upon and bombarded by the Iraqi forces during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the director of the festival, Reza Mirkarimi, said that a lineup of fifteen feature films will be competing in Cinema Salvation, the official competition section.

Among the films are “Sweet Agony 2” by Alireza Davudnejad, from Iran, “A Russian Youth” by Alexander Zolotukhin from Russia, “Before the Frost” by Michael Noer from Denmark and “Joel” by Carlos Sorin from Argentina.

Movies from China, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Germany will also be screened in this section.

Chinese filmmaker Wang Xiaoshuai, Dutch film director Mike van Diem, Turkish actor and director Muzaffer Özdemir, Macedonian actress Labina Mitevska, German film director Peter Fleischmann, as well as filmmaker Narges Abyar and actor Navid Mohammadzadeh, both from Iran, are the members of the Cinema Salvation jury.

In Eastern Vista, a competitive section dedicated to Asian filmmakers, a lineup of three films from Iran and 12 films from different countries will be screened.

“The 23” (“23 Individuals”) by Mehdi Jafari from Iran, “Amina” by Ayman Zeidan from Syria, “Coming Home” by Darya Shumakova from Armenia and “Crossing the Border” by Huo Meng from China are the highlights of the lineup.

Filmmaker Rusudan Glurjidze from Georgia, producer Rehab Ayoub from Lebanon and filmmaker Khosro Masumi form Iran will judge the movies in this section.

The 37th Fajr International Film Festival will run at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex until April 26.

Photo: The director of the 37th Fajr International Film Festival, Reza Mirkarimi, attends a press conference at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex on April 16, 2019 to brief the media about the event. (Mehr/Majid Haqdust)

RM/MMS/YAW