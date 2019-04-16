100 MPs ask Rouhani to fire Privatization Organization chief

TEHRAN – 100 lawmakers have issued a warning to President Hassan Rouhani over his administration’s support for the head of Privatization Organization Ali-Ashraf Abdollah Pourihosseini.

The lawmakers urged President Rouhani to dismiss Pourihosseini so that his “great treason” would be unfolded, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

“Despite the criminal lawsuit against Mr. Pourihosseini, the head of Privatization Organization, and his exit ban, what is the reason for your and Mr. Jahangiri’s refusal to dismiss him?” the MPs asked.

They added that Pourihosseini has been involved in the biggest economic corruption under the Rouhani administration.

MH/PA