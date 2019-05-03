Iran condemns U.S. military threats against Venezuela

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has condemned the United States for threatening to use military force to topple the legitimate Venezuelan government.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the U.S. attempts to cause a coup in Venezuela or take any military action in the country and also Washington’s officials’ remarks to incite chaos and violence,” he said in a statement published on Thursday.

Mousavi said threatening to use force against a country is a violation of international law and urged the international community to respond to such remarks.

“Unfortunately, the international stability is under threat by some warmonger and lawless vandals in the U.S. administration, and it is essential that all members of the international community use what’s in their power to resolve the issue,” he added.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that U.S. military action in Venezuela is an option.

“The President has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent. Military action is possible. If that’s what’s required, that's what the United States will do,” Pompeo said on Fox Business Network.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan also noted that the Pentagon had carried out “exhaustive planning” for possible operations in Venezuela.

The Pentagon even announced Wednesday that Shanahan was calling off a planned trip to Europe in order to “more effectively coordinate” with the U.S. National Security Council and State Department on Venezuela.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters on Wednesday that “all options” for Venezuela are under consideration at the White House, according to Politico.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday that the U.S. would impose a “full and complete embargo” on Cuba if it does not halt support for Nicolas Maduro.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Pompeo that the U.S. influence over Venezuela is destructive and a violation of international law.

NA/PA