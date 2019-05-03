Larijani, Motahari on running for president

TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and his deputy Ali Motahari have made remarks on whether they would run for president in the 2021 elections.

Larijani, who unsuccessfully run for president in 2005, said on Thursday, “I’m not considering [running for president]. Rest assured.”

He made the remarks after the governor of Khorasan Razavi Province, Alireza Razm Hosseini, introduced him as Iran’s next “president”.

“Pardon me for jumping to 1400 (2021),” Razm Hosseini said humorously.

On the other hand, Motahari did not rule out candidacy for president, saying it will “depend on the circumstances.”

In an interview with Shafaqna published on Friday, the deputy Majlis speaker said he might run if he feels he has chances of winning the election and that others whom he sees fit for the post don’t run.

MH/PA