Top artists of mental health photography contest honored

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 5th Mental Health International Exhibition of Photography announced the winners in the categories of open and mental health during a ceremony at the Zanjan University of Medical Sciences on Sunday.

In the mental health section, Iranian photographer Zohreh Lak received the FIAP Gold Medal for her single photo, “Veil”, while Pushpendu Paul from India won the FIAP Silver Medal for his photo, “In My Dreams”.

Iranian photographers Amir Purmand and Javad Rezai and Korean photographer Shin Woo Ryu received the FIAP Ribbons in this section.

In the open section, Nese Ari from Turkey won the FIAP Gold Medal for “Happiness”, while Peter Gennard from England and Mehran Cheraghchi from Iran received the Exhibition Trophies for their photos, “The Boyfriend” and “Urmia Lake” respectively.

FIAP Ribbons were awarded to Nadiezda Anzhelina from Ukraine, Livinus Bleyen from Belgium and Kumral Kepkep from Turkey in this section.

An exhibition of the selected photos opened at the Zanjan Match Factory Museum on Saturday.

The 5th Mental Health International Exhibition of Photography was organized by the Zanjan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services in collaboration with the Focus Photo Club, Iran’s branch of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP).

Photo: “Veil” by Iranian photographer Zohreh Lak won the FIAP Gold Medal at the 5th Mental Health International Exhibition of Photography.

ABU/MMS/YAW