Tehran photo exhibit to explore Ramadan in Afghanistan 

TEHRAN – Photos by Afghan photographer Mohammad-Musa Akbari and his daughter, Fatemeh, about daily life in Afghanistan during the holy month of Ramadan will be showcased in an exhibition at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center on Friday.

Entitled “Afghanistan, Culture, Life, Ramadan”, the exhibit will raise funds for Afghan children deprived of their basic right to an education.

The 48-year old Mohammad-Musa has so far held several exhibits to introduce the rich culture and history of his country.

The exhibit will run until May 21.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition “Afghanistan, Culture, Life, Ramadan”.

RM/MMS/YAW