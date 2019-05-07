We should reconsider JCPOA implementation, Iranian MP suggests

TEHRAN – A top lawmaker believes that Tehran should reconsider implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA or Barjam, since the European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments under the pact.

“Europeans have not fulfilled any of their commitments and therefore Iran should reconsider its implementation of Barjam according to its national interests,” Mojtaba Zonnour, chairman of the Majlis Nuclear Committee, told Mehr on Tuesday.

Asked about Iran’s recent threat of reciprocal actions to U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, the lawmaker emphasized that “there is no Barjam anymore, so that we reduce the level of our commitments.”

“Barjam is like an abandoned house covered in cobwebs in which Mr. Rouhani keeps staying like Miss Havisham,” he said, making a reference to a character in the Charles Dickens novel “Great Expectations”, who insists on wearing her wedding dress for the rest of her life after being left at the altar.

Zonnour further said that the recent U.S. measure to ban part of Iran’s nuclear activity is a clear violation of the JCPOA.

“If after [Iran’s] withdrawal from Barjam, the U.S. still creates problems for Iran, pulling out of the NPT should be put on the agenda of the Supreme National Security Council,” suggests Zonnour, chairman of the Majlis Nuclear Committee.

On Friday, Washington announced it will not renew two of sanctions waivers which allowed Russia and the European nations to do business with Tehran. One of the two waivers allowed Iran to store excess heavy water produced in the uranium enrichment process in Oman. The other one allowed Iran to swap enriched uranium for raw yellowcake with Russia.

“The Islamic Republic is paying a price for implementing Barjam and the NPT, but earns nothing in return,” the MP said. “Therefore, the implementation of these two treaties do not benefit Iran.”

Zonnour went on to say that the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will hold a session next week to discuss the JCPOA, new U.S. sanctions, and Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT.

