Tea harvest season begins in northern farmlands 

Tea harvest season has started in farmlands in province of Gilan, northern Iran. Harvest season normally begins in mid-spring in the area.

Photo depicts farmers picking tea leaves in farmlands in Lahijan, Gilan province.

Tea farms cover over 28,000 hectares of land area in the province of Gilan. According to the head of Iran Tea Organization, Habibollah Jahansaz, close to 9,000 tons of tea worth around $12 million were exported from Iran during the first half of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2018 –September 22, 2018).

MQ/MG

