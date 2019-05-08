Iranian shorts to go on screen at Odense film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian shorts “Child Eater” by Mohammad Kart and “MagRalen” by Maryam Zarei will compete in the Odense International Film Festival (OFF) in the Danish city.

“Child Eater”, also known as “Pedovore”, is about a teenage boy laborer who falls in love with a teenage girl.

A co-production between Iran and Canada, “MagRalen” tells the story of a blind little girl who lives in a car graveyard with her family, but her older brother tries to picture a beautiful world for her.

OFF, which is an Oscar-qualifying short film festival, will be held from August 26 to September 1.

Photo: A scene from “Child Eater” by Mohammad Kart.

