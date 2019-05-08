Spain FM: Iran’s decision within JCPOA framework

TEHRAN – Spain’s Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, has said Iran’s decision to stop implementing some parts of its nuclear commitments is within the framework of the multilateral deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“As far as I know, Iran’s decision is within the framework of the nuclear deal, but the International Atomic Energy Agency is the body in charge to decide about the JCPOA-related issues,” Borrell said, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. took an inappropriate measure by withdrawing from the JCPOA, preparing the ground for Iran’s Wednesday move, he said.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran will stop selling its yellow cake and heavy water product in a reciprocal act to U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA a year ago.

