Britain, Germany voice concerns about Iran’s nuclear announcement

TEHRAN – Britain and Germany, two of the five remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement, have voiced concerns over Iran’s decision to stop implementing parts of the deal which was abandoned by the U.S. exactly a year ago.

Britain is extremely concerned about Iran’s announcement on Wednesday that it is scaling back curbs to its nuclear program, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said, urging Tehran not to take escalatory steps.

“We are extremely concerned about this announcement and urge Iran to continue to meet its commitments under the deal and not to take escalatory steps,” Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying.

“This deal is a crucial agreement which makes the world safer and we will ensure it remains in place for as long as Iran upholds these commitments.”

A German government spokesman also said on Wednesday that Germany regrets statements made by the Iranian government and urges Tehran not to take any aggressive steps.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Berlin wants to keep the Iran nuclear deal, and said Berlin would fully stick to its commitments as long as Iran does the same.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday declared the Iran would stop implementing parts of the deal. He gave Europe 60 days to choose between following U.S. President Donald Trump or saving the deal by engaging in oil trade with Iran in violation of American unilateral sanctions.

MH/PA