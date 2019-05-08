Japan says will use friendly ties with Iran to resolve issues

TEHRAN – Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that his country will use its friendly ties with Iran to resolve the problems after Iran announced it would stop implementing some parts of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear accord.

“We hope to use our traditionally friendly relations with Iran to solve problems through dialogue and achieve peace and stability in the region,” Suga said, Mehr reported.

Hailing remarks by President Hassan Rouhani that his government is not leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Suga said Tokyo will keep a close eye on developments on the matter.

“The Iranian government’s decision is not to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and we take note of this point,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation carefully,” the chief cabinet secretary added.

MH/PA