Azad University into Asian University 3x3 Basketball Championship semis

TEHRAN – Azad University of Iran earned four successive wins at the 5th Asian University 3x3 Basketball Championship and booked a place at the semi-finals.

The Iranian team narrowly defeated China’s representative 14-13 and then beat Mongolian university 19-12.

Azad University defeated a team from Chinese Taipei 8-5 and registered their fourth win against Hong Kong’s basketball team, where the Iranian team beat them 19-13.

Azad University booked a place at the competition’s semi-finals.

The competition is currently taking place in Kinmen, Chinese Taipei from 8-11 May. A total of 20 elite university teams are in the fray.

The top two teams will win a ticket to the 2019 FISU University World Cup - 3x3 in Xiamen, in October-November.