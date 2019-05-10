Sydney Film Festival picks Iran’s “Cold Sweat”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Soheil Beiraqi’s debut film “Cold Sweat” will be competing in the Sydney Film Festival, which will take place in the Australian city from June 5 to 16.

Starring Baran Kowsari, the film is based on a true story about Afruz, Iran’s national women’s futsal team captain, whose lifelong dream appears over when her estranged husband uses his legal right to prevent her leaving the country for the Asian Games final in Malaysia.

The movie, also known as “Permission”, has been screened at numerous international events. It brought Kowsari the jury prize at the Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards in March.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Soheil Beiraqi’s debut film “Cold Sweat”.

MMS/YAW