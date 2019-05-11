Fairly strong quakes shake western, southeastern Iran

TEHRAN — Fairly powerful quakes hit Ezgeleh, western province of Kermanshah, and Zahedan, southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, on Saturday.

According to the Iranian Seismological Center affiliated to the University of Tehran, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the western city of Ezgeleh on Saturday at around 3 p.m. local time.

The quake struck at the depth of 8 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface.

Moreover the data shows that another 4.2 quake jolted Zahedan at around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties are reported so far.

MQ/MG