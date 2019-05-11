Shamkhani thanks nation for backing Tehran’s JCPOA move

TEHRAN – Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has voiced his gratitude to the Iranian nation for their massive rallies on Friday in support of a recent decision by the SNSC to stop some of Tehran’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“The main unparalleled asset of the Islamic Republic of Iran to overcome threats and difficult crises has always been the popular support and strong relationship between the people and their servants at various levels of government,” Shamkhani said in a message issued on Friday evening, Tasnim reported.

“Undoubtedly, the meaningful and wise presence of our fasting people in the massive marches in support of the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council against the excessive demands and non-commitment of the U.S. government and the European Union’s passivity is the most important message that can be conveyed to the addressees of Iran's new measures to make wise decisions,” the security chief stated.

On May 8, President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran would end its compliance with two particular conditions of the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, if Europe did not step in to protect the country from U.S. sanctions, re-imposed after President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from the agreement on May 8, 2018.

Rouhani essentially gave Europe an ultimatum: Choose Iran over the U.S. by resuming Iranian trade in violation of sanctions, or see Iran return to higher levels of uranium enrichment.

In a statement on the same date, the SNSC threatened Iran would take further steps in 60 days if the remaining signatories fail again to ensure that Tehran benefit from staying in the nuclear accord despite the U.S. withdrawal.

“At the current stage, we are not committed to complying with restrictions on the enriched uranium reserves and heavy water supplies,” the SNSC stated.

The SNSC’s decision was welcomed by Friday prayer marchers in Tehran, who issued a statement calling for a full halt to the JCPOA if European signatories failed to uphold their obligations under the deal.

“We strongly demand full halt to unilateral implementation of commitments by the Islamic republic of Iran… and seek full exit from this treaty if European countries continue to violate their undertakings,” the marchers said in a statement.

MH/PA